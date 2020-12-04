Veterans team up to build desks

CLAREMONT, NH (WCAX) - Remote learning has its challenges, and that sometimes includes the physical space at home, or lack thereof. Adam Sullivan introduces found a pair of veterans who are tackling that problem one desk at a time.

In some ways, COVID-19 has brought communities closer together, and that includes in Claremont, where two veterans have sparked an unlikely friendship while giving a little back. Bob Hunt likes working with his hands. “I call myself a woodworker,” he said.

The Claremont Air Force veteran recently decided to put his talents to good use. “If kids got to study at home, it shouldn’t make a difference whether their parents care afford a desk or not,” Hunt said.

He’s also a grandfather and well aware of the remote learning that’s taking place, oftentimes at the kitchen table, in homes across the region. So, he put an ad on the local online community forum and the requests for desks started pouring in. “I thought I would get five or ten requests,” Hunt said.

Local businesses and organizations, including the nearby American Legion, began making donations to pay for materials. Each desk costs just over $50 to make. He doesn’t charge for his labor, or for those who can’t afford one. “People who can afford it almost always donate another $20 or $30,” Hunt said.

People paying it forward that has had a ripple effect across the community. “It’s a way to help other people. It’s good Karma,” Hunt said.

“Specifically the kids, and in a roundabout way it helps the parents too,” said Eric Schmidt, an Army veteran who also saw Hunt’s ad and a gave him a call. They went from being strangers to friends overnight.

The former soldier says the desks help him heal from the wounds of the past. “This gets me out of the house, it’s something to do, it’s something that I enjoy, something helpful. And you know, working with Bob, he’s a real good guy,” Schmidt said.

The pair have already made 79 desks and they have orders for 30 more. They say bookshelves will likely be coming soon.

