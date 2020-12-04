Advertisement

Worker injured Williston electrical explosion

A worker was injured Friday in an explosion at Rhino Foods on Boyer Circle in Williston
A worker was injured Friday in an explosion at Rhino Foods on Boyer Circle in Williston
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A worker was injured in an explosion Friday morning at a food distribution facility in Williston.

It happened at Rhino Foods on Boyer Circle just after 10:30 a.m. Authorities say it was caused by an electrical arc in a panel that was not fully de-energized. An explosion caused a small fire which was extinguished by workers.

The injured worker was taken to UVM Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries to his hands.

