Worker injured Williston electrical explosion

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A worker was injured in an explosion Friday morning at a food distribution facility in Williston.

It happened at Rhino Foods on Boyer Circle just after 10:30 a.m. Authorities say it was caused by an electrical arc in a panel that was not fully de-energized. An explosion caused a small fire which was extinguished by workers.

The injured worker was taken to UVM Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries to his hands.

