BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Nor’Easter will develop and strengthen along the New England coast this weekend and bring heavy snow through parts of New Hampshire and Maine through Saturday and Saturday night. Vermont will be on the western edge of that storm with a sharp cutoff in snow totals from east to west.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the Northeast Kingdom and Windham county in Vermont, as well as all of New Hampshire for the potential of six inches or more of snow by Sunday morning. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for central Vermont for the potential of three to six inches of snow. Western Vermont and northern New York will likely see accumulation of an inch or less.

Any wiggle in this track from east to west could have a big impact on the forecast snow totals on this system, and will need to be monitored on Saturday for any possible changes.

Snow tapers off early on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies set for the rest of the weekend. We’ll see another chance for some snow on Wednesday with temperatures early in the week in the low to mid 30s.

