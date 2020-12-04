BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, all! It will be a pretty blah end to the week today with cloudy skies, but we are also expecting a few rain showers, and some mountain snow showers, mainly late afternoon & evening. Those rain/snow showers won’t amount to much and will taper off overnight.

Our attention then turns to a potent, but compact, coastal storm which will be affecting some, but not all, of us over the weekend. The storm will be coming up from the mid-Atlantic area starting early Saturday morning as rain in our southern areas, but then change to snow. Depending on the exact track of this compact storm, some of us could get a lot of snow, and others virtually nothing.

Right now it looks like the best bet for accumulating snow will be in the Northeast Kingdom, especially up into Essex County in the far northeastern corner of the state, and especially into northern NH. That’s where we could see 4-8″ of snow accumulation by Sunday morning, with the bulk of the snow falling mid-Saturday into early Saturday night. Most of the rest of the area will get only a dusting to 3″, and there will be virtually nothing in the Champlain Valley. Winds will be picking up at a good clip out of the north late Saturday into early Sunday, especially the farther east you are.

A few snow showers may linger into Sunday morning in the NEK, otherwise it will start to clear out later in the day.

We have a stretch of decent weather for the first part of next week with partly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday. Then a weak clipper system may bring a few rain or snow showers on Thursday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track the weekend storm for you, as any slight wobble in the track, one way or the other, could make a big difference in how you will be affected by it. -Gary

