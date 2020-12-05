New shops coming to City Hall Park, Burlington launches Outdoor Winter Markets

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Outdoor winter markets are coming to City Hall Park in Burlington starting Saturday. It’s all part of a City effort to get people out and shopping at local businesses, in a safe way. Mayor Miro Weinberger says there’s many ways to participate in small businesses whether it’s the carefully regulated in-person shopping, curbside, or these outdoor markets. On Saturday, the markets will kick off showcasing local art, then over the course of the next two weeks local businesses will be showing off their goods, in hopes people choose them for their holiday gifts.

The City created this website to help shoppers who want to shop local and support small businesses.

