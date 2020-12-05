Advertisement

New shops coming to City Hall Park, Burlington launches Outdoor Winter Markets

Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Outdoor winter markets are coming to City Hall Park in Burlington starting Saturday. It’s all part of a City effort to get people out and shopping at local businesses, in a safe way. Mayor Miro Weinberger says there’s many ways to participate in small businesses whether it’s the carefully regulated in-person shopping, curbside, or these outdoor markets. On Saturday, the markets will kick off showcasing local art, then over the course of the next two weeks local businesses will be showing off their goods, in hopes people choose them for their holiday gifts.

The City created this website to help shoppers who want to shop local and support small businesses.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday's COVID-19 briefing
With vaccine on the way, Scott urges Vermonters to stay vigilant
Firefighters responded to burning apartment building on Fairview Street in Barre Thursday.
Barre man rescued from burning building
A worker was injured Friday in an explosion at Rhino Foods on Boyer Circle in Williston.
Worker injured Williston electrical explosion
Burlington Police surveillance video still from Sunday, November 22nd.
Burlington firefighter resigns following assault caught on camera
The victim in a Burlington Old North End stabbing remains hospitalized in critical condition
Burlington stabbing victim in ‘very serious condition’

Latest News

plattsburgh polic donate toys
Plattsburgh Police donate toys to kids for Christmas
plattsburgh polic donate toys
Plattsburgh Police donate toys to kids for Christmas
winter market set up at city hall
New shops coming to City Hall Park, Burlington launches Outdoor Winter Markets
parking
Burlington Dept. of Public Works takes over parking enforcement