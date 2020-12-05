Advertisement

New Hampshire working on new plan for the homeless

Affordable-Housing Council met friday
Affordable-Housing Council met friday(WCAX)
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Collaboration on solutions to homelessness in New Hampshire began anew Friday with the first meeting of a council tasked with addressing broad issues around housing affordability and stability.

Gov. Chris Sununu created the Council on Housing Stability last month after state police cleared a homeless encampment outside a courthouse in Manchester. It represents a revamping of the existing Interagency Council on Homelessness and has been instructed to update the state’s homelessness plan. A preliminary plan is due Dec. 14 and could include recommendations for executive orders and legislation.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday's COVID-19 briefing
With vaccine on the way, Scott urges Vermonters to stay vigilant
Burlington Police surveillance video still from Sunday, November 22nd.
Burlington firefighter resigns following assault caught on camera
Firefighters responded to burning apartment building on Fairview Street in Barre Thursday.
Barre man rescued from burning building
A worker was injured Friday in an explosion at Rhino Foods on Boyer Circle in Williston.
Worker injured Williston electrical explosion
The victim in a Burlington Old North End stabbing remains hospitalized in critical condition
Burlington stabbing victim in ‘very serious condition’

Latest News

Trials cancelled in 4 N.H. counties
Some New Hampshire county courthouses cancel January trials
South Burlington woman seeking donations to fill stockings for kids
South Burlington woman seeking donations to fill stockings for kids
What to do Saturday, Dec. 5th
What to do Saturday, Dec. 5th
What to do Saturday, Dec. 5th