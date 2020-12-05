New Hampshire working on new plan for the homeless

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Collaboration on solutions to homelessness in New Hampshire began anew Friday with the first meeting of a council tasked with addressing broad issues around housing affordability and stability.

Gov. Chris Sununu created the Council on Housing Stability last month after state police cleared a homeless encampment outside a courthouse in Manchester. It represents a revamping of the existing Interagency Council on Homelessness and has been instructed to update the state’s homelessness plan. A preliminary plan is due Dec. 14 and could include recommendations for executive orders and legislation.

