Advertisement

Plattsburgh Police donate toys to kids for Christmas

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) -Plattsburgh Police Local 812 donate over $8,000 dollars worth of toys to families in need. Take a look at these photos, these are from their Facebook page. They filled a 15-foot U-Haul and delivered toys to the Clinton County Christmas Bureau. The Bureau is an organization that provides Christmas for low-income families throughout Clinton County. Police say they hope this special delivery puts a smile on the kids faces Christmas morning. Police also say the delivery was made possible by the community pulling together to help out and the year round collection of cans, bottles, and cash donations.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday's COVID-19 briefing
With vaccine on the way, Scott urges Vermonters to stay vigilant
Firefighters responded to burning apartment building on Fairview Street in Barre Thursday.
Barre man rescued from burning building
A worker was injured Friday in an explosion at Rhino Foods on Boyer Circle in Williston.
Worker injured Williston electrical explosion
Burlington Police surveillance video still from Sunday, November 22nd.
Burlington firefighter resigns following assault caught on camera
The victim in a Burlington Old North End stabbing remains hospitalized in critical condition
Burlington stabbing victim in ‘very serious condition’

Latest News

plattsburgh polic donate toys
Plattsburgh Police donate toys to kids for Christmas
winter market set up at city hall
New shops coming to City Hall Park, Burlington launches Outdoor Winter Markets
winter market set up at city hall
New shops coming to City Hall Park, Burlington launches Outdoor Winter Markets
parking
Burlington Dept. of Public Works takes over parking enforcement