Plattsburgh Police donate toys to kids for Christmas

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) -Plattsburgh Police Local 812 donate over $8,000 dollars worth of toys to families in need. Take a look at these photos, these are from their Facebook page. They filled a 15-foot U-Haul and delivered toys to the Clinton County Christmas Bureau. The Bureau is an organization that provides Christmas for low-income families throughout Clinton County. Police say they hope this special delivery puts a smile on the kids faces Christmas morning. Police also say the delivery was made possible by the community pulling together to help out and the year round collection of cans, bottles, and cash donations.

