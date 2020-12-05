South Burlington woman seeking donations to fill stockings for kids

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters helping Vermonters - a common theme in the Green Mountain State all the time, but especially this year.

As we approach the holidays, those efforts are only magnified, as Elissa Borden shows through the actions of one South Burlington woman.

Vicky Pierce Mulliss is big on holidays, and big on family.

“When everything else sucks in the world, like right now, when everything else seems dark and gray and dim, those few times in the year is when normally you’re together, you’re laughing, you’re smiling,” she says.

All year, she’s been coordinating something special for local kids to look forward to on holidays, from Easter egg hunts, to Halloween hand-outs.

And now that we’re in December, she’s working on Christmas.

“I talked to my husband and I asked him, what do you think about doing stockings for kids,” she explains.

With the help of her husband and her support system of family and friends, they’re filling stockings for Vermont kids that don’t qualify for help from other programs due to income or age.

“The people that need help, [but] don’t know where to turn because they’ve never had to ask for help and now they’re not working and they don’t know how to tell their children that you can’t do anything for them,” she says. “It’s mind-blowing.”

Thanks to the help of generous strangers, everything going into the 250 stockings has been donated and hand-filled by Vicky’s team of volunteers.

“I personally just think that every kid should wake up on Christmas with something, even if it’s just one present underneath the tree and you know, just a couple things in the stockings. They don’t understand why Santa couldn’t come to them. They don’t understand why all of their friends got something and they didn’t,” says volunteer Pam Hamblin.

“I was raised by a single mom and there were years that she struggled. I remember getting help ourselves. So, being able to give back now and give back to other kids; it’s wonderful,” says another helper, Julia Neff.

They’ll be given out in the days before Christmas, some by pick up and others by delivery, and it’s all because of the kindness of Vermonters, and this South Burlington crew.

“It’s amazing for me, I’m actually tongue-tied. I don’t get tongue-tied easily but because of the donations it’s making it possible to help so many children and I just think it’s amazing,” says Vicky.

But they’re still looking for more donations. The more donations they get, the more stuffed the stockings will be!

Donations can be made by purchasing items off of their Amazon wish list, and they’ll be sent right to Vicky’s house.

They’ll be accepting donations until December 19. Anything unused will go to the hospital for children and families in need.

