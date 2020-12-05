The next chapter for Kevin Sneddon

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fans of the UVM men’s hockey team are anxiously awaiting the start of their season...and those fans now include former Catamount head coach Kevin Sneddon.

Sneddon retired at the end of this past season after a 17-year career as head coach at Vermont, closing a more than three decade-long chapter as a player, assistant coach and head coach in college hockey.

Sneddon says he knows this was the right time to step away and he’s looking forward to what new UVM head coach Todd Woodcroft and his staff can bring to the program moving forward.

He’s also looking forward to cheering the Cats on, especially because of all the close connections he has with the players on the team.

“I love every player that I ever coached, and certainly the ones that are there right now that I coached for the past three or four years, they have a special place in my heart.”, says Sneddon. “They had some tough seasons, but they never gave up, always gave us their all and did it with a lot of class andf a lot of pride. So I’ll be cheering my heart out for them. Obviously, I’ll always be a Catamount and I wish nothing but the best for everyone associated with the program.”

The next chapter for Sneddon is keeping him tied to both his hockey and UVM roots. Earlier this year, Sneddon joined the team at Elev802 as President and Director of Operations.

Elev802 was founded last year by two of Sneddon’s former UVM players, Torrey Mitchell and Peter Lenes. Elev802 offers individualized, elite hockey skills training, tapping into the experience of Mitchell and Lenes, who both played professionally, Mitchell, played a decade in the NHL, as well as strength and conditioning training.

The Elev802 training center is located in Essex. Sneddon will focus on business growth as the company looks to expand nationwide.

Both the coach and his former players feel it’s a perfect pairing.

“I just was really excited to work with both of them.”, says Sneddon. “Tremendous families. I know the Lenes family, the Mitchell family. They’re just really, really great people, and it was an honor for me to try to team up with them and try to give back to the game in some ways.

We’re working with younger players and trying to help them grow their skills both on and off the ice, as well as trying to mentor them.”

“We’ve been building our business and he wanted to stay in hockey and stay in Vermont, so it was kind of natural to reach out to him.” adds Mitchell. “And we’re super lucky to have him here. Just being able to talk to him about some different things every day is pretty special and unique for me and Peter, so it’s been great to happen.”

