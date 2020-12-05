Some New Hampshire county courthouses cancel January trials

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Jury trials and grand jury meetings scheduled for January in four county courthouses have been canceled because of rising COVID-19 infection rates and limited air circulation in the buildings.

The decision affects the courthouses in Newport, Strafford, Laconia and Nashua,. Ventilation in those buildings is adequate for smaller, necessary in-person hearings, she said, and video and telephone hearings will continue as well. Trials and grand jury proceedings will continue in other counties with lower infection rates and better ventilated courthouses. Superior Court Chief Justice Tina Nadeau said Friday it was a difficult decision but was necessary to ensure health and safety.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.