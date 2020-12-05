Advertisement

Some New Hampshire county courthouses cancel January trials

Trials cancelled in 4 N.H. counties
Trials cancelled in 4 N.H. counties(WCAX)
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Jury trials and grand jury meetings scheduled for January in four county courthouses have been canceled because of rising COVID-19 infection rates and limited air circulation in the buildings.

The decision affects the courthouses in Newport, Strafford, Laconia and Nashua,. Ventilation in those buildings is adequate for smaller, necessary in-person hearings, she said, and video and telephone hearings will continue as well. Trials and grand jury proceedings will continue in other counties with lower infection rates and better ventilated courthouses. Superior Court Chief Justice Tina Nadeau said Friday it was a difficult decision but was necessary to ensure health and safety.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday's COVID-19 briefing
With vaccine on the way, Scott urges Vermonters to stay vigilant
Burlington Police surveillance video still from Sunday, November 22nd.
Burlington firefighter resigns following assault caught on camera
Firefighters responded to burning apartment building on Fairview Street in Barre Thursday.
Barre man rescued from burning building
A worker was injured Friday in an explosion at Rhino Foods on Boyer Circle in Williston.
Worker injured Williston electrical explosion
The victim in a Burlington Old North End stabbing remains hospitalized in critical condition
Burlington stabbing victim in ‘very serious condition’

Latest News

Affordable-Housing Council met friday
New Hampshire working on new plan for the homeless
South Burlington woman seeking donations to fill stockings for kids
South Burlington woman seeking donations to fill stockings for kids
What to do Saturday, Dec. 5th
What to do Saturday, Dec. 5th
What to do Saturday, Dec. 5th