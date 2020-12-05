What to do Saturday, Dec. 5th

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do on this Saturday.

Tis’ the season to go for a ride to check out the dazzling holiday lights. But what if your ride was the light show? The Arlington Lions Club has put together just that, a Lighted Vehicle Scramble. Saturday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can decorate your car and brighten up your community. There will be a lighted homes map for you to follow on your journey, or make a scramble of your own by going from street to street. If you participate in the scramble you could win a $25 amazon gift card.

All you have to do is submit a photo of your vehicle to the Lions Club Facebook page messenger.

To keep you in the holiday spirit, there will be a Vermont Holiday Festival this evening from 5:00 to 5:30.

The Killington Pico Area Association will be hosting the extraordinary holiday themed light show drive-in style. This will take place at the Snowshed Base Lodge and the Killington Grand Hotel. There will be two nights of showings, and it costs $25 per car.

For more information, visit or call 802-422-5722.

If the other two events haven’t brightened your day, you can pull on up to Milton’s Holiday Tree lighting. Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Milton Rec’s department will be hosting the lighting ceremony at the Milton Municipal Building. In addition to the lights, and decorations, Santa and his elves will make an appearance. Before you go you can place your letter to santa in a drop box, and make an optional donation to the MFCC food shelf or kid toy program.

Directions: Please enter at the Park Place entrance and follow the signs. Please remain in your vehicle at all times, unless you are making a donation at our contact-free food/toy drop.

The drive-thru will end at 7:30 p.m.

