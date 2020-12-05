BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Nor Easter will make its way into New England on Saturday, with mainly just limited impacts over most of Vermont. There will be a sharp gradient in snow totals from east to west, with most of New Hampshire expecting between 6 to 12 inches of snow. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect over the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont where 3 to 6 inches of snow is still possible. Most of Vermont will only see between a dusting and up to two inches as the storm remains mainly east.

Snow showers will wrap up on Sunday morning with a few breaks of sun possible by the end of the day. Temperatures for the second half of the weekend will be cooler with highs only in the low 30s.

Most of the upcoming weekend is looking cool and quiet as well. The week will start out with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Plan on more clouds later in the week with slightly warmer temperatures. We may see spots in the upper 30s and low 40s by the end of the week.

If we see any change in the track of this weekend’s storm we’ll be sure to let you know, both on air and online.

