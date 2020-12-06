Armed robbery suspect at large

HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - A man robbed an Irving Oil gas station at gunpoint Friday night, and police say they’re still searching for him.

Just before 11 p.m., Vermont State Police say they responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Irving Oil gas station on Route 78 in Highgate.

Police say at around 10:46 p.m., a white male entered the store, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans, white and black sneakers, black gloves, a black winter cap and a black mask. Witnesses describe the suspect as 5′3″ and about 160 lbs.

The suspect allegedly displayed a gun in his pants and ordered the clerk to open the cash register. Police say he then took the money from the register and exited the store.

The suspect is still at large, and was last seen running east on Route 78. VSP is looking for information on the suspect.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.