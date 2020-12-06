Advertisement

Armed robbery suspect at large

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - A man robbed an Irving Oil gas station at gunpoint Friday night, and police say they’re still searching for him.

Just before 11 p.m., Vermont State Police say they responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Irving Oil gas station on Route 78 in Highgate.

Police say at around 10:46 p.m., a white male entered the store, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans, white and black sneakers, black gloves, a black winter cap and a black mask. Witnesses describe the suspect as 5′3″ and about 160 lbs.

The suspect allegedly displayed a gun in his pants and ordered the clerk to open the cash register. Police say he then took the money from the register and exited the store.

The suspect is still at large, and was last seen running east on Route 78. VSP is looking for information on the suspect.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday's COVID-19 briefing
With vaccine on the way, Scott urges Vermonters to stay vigilant
Burlington Police surveillance video still from Sunday, November 22nd.
Burlington firefighter resigns following assault caught on camera
Firefighters responded to burning apartment building on Fairview Street in Barre Thursday.
Barre man rescued from burning building
A worker was injured Friday in an explosion at Rhino Foods on Boyer Circle in Williston.
Worker injured Williston electrical explosion
The victim in a Burlington Old North End stabbing remains hospitalized in critical condition
Burlington stabbing victim in ‘very serious condition’

Latest News

The Burlington City Arts Holiday Artist Market provides small businesses and artists a booth to...
Hundreds support local artists at Burlington holiday market
Have you seen this man? He's accused of robbing the Highgate Irving Oil gas station at gunpoint...
Armed robber still at large
Trials cancelled in 4 N.H. counties
Some New Hampshire county courthouses cancel January trials
A community effort to raise money for those in need this holiday season.
Retailers in Stowe give back