Catch Santa and Mrs. Claus cycling and spreading holiday cheer on Church Street

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Take your kids to Burlington’s Church Street for some extra holiday cheer!

Catch Santa and Mrs. Claus riding on the red brick road for the next two Saturdays leading up to Christmas. The couple pedals down to Pearl and Main street, then City Hall Park, then back, delivering goodies to kids and doggies along the way. Families and pups are encouraged to take pictures with the duo, too! Of course, they wear masks for COVID-safe holiday greetings.

