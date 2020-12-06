Advertisement

Catch Santa and Mrs. Claus cycling and spreading holiday cheer on Church Street

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Take your kids to Burlington’s Church Street for some extra holiday cheer!

Catch Santa and Mrs. Claus riding on the red brick road for the next two Saturdays leading up to Christmas. The couple pedals down to Pearl and Main street, then City Hall Park, then back, delivering goodies to kids and doggies along the way. Families and pups are encouraged to take pictures with the duo, too! Of course, they wear masks for COVID-safe holiday greetings.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police surveillance video still from Sunday, November 22nd.
Burlington firefighter resigns following assault caught on camera
Friday's COVID-19 briefing
With vaccine on the way, Scott urges Vermonters to stay vigilant
Have you seen this man? He's accused of robbing the Highgate Irving Oil gas station at gunpoint...
Armed robbery suspect at large
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
As virus numbers rise, Vermonters urged to take care of mental health

Latest News

This weekend, you’ll see red balloons flying outside of 26 small businesses in Stowe. That’s...
Funds from Local Retail Love to go to families affected by COVID
Have you seen this man? He's accused of robbing the Highgate Irving Oil gas station at gunpoint...
Armed robbery suspect at large
The Burlington City Arts Holiday Artist Market provides small businesses and artists a booth to...
Hundreds support local artists at Burlington holiday market
Have you seen this man? He's accused of robbing the Highgate Irving Oil gas station at gunpoint...
Armed robber still at large