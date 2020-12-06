Funds from Local Retail Love to go to families affected by COVID

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Many communities are doing what they can to raise spirits and money this holiday season. Communities like Stowe. Channel 3′s Erin Brown stopped by the Local Retail Love event to find out how you can contribute to a fund for families affected by COVID.

This weekend, you’ll see red balloons flying outside of 26 small businesses in Stowe. That’s how you know they’re participating in this year’s Local Retail Love sale, which benefits charities.

“We look after our own and we look after the people who live here and support us, so it’s our time to help support them too,” said Bob and Gail O’Toole of Robert Paul Galleries.

“I love the fact that we’re able to give back to the community in some way,” said Tracy Davidow of the Yellow Turtle. “We’re here, we’re open, we’re still in business, but there are so many people out there that are still struggling that are having problems with employment that we’re able to help.”

Each business will donate 10 to 20 percent of its proceeds to the Stowe Covid-19 Fund. It supports families whose employment was impacted by the pandemic.

“People who were furloughed or have reduced hours,” said organizers Leigh Pelletier and Leslie Anderson. “Many of them are single parents who have been unable to, with the hybrid school schedule, get back to a regular work schedule.”

The money will also support the family-owned Mansfield Dairy. The shops will give vouchers to people-in-need, so they can pick up milk and cream.

“So, not only are we helping the people who need the dairy money — they get about a $20, $25 voucher — we’re supporting the dairy that really struggled because when COVID hit hard, the schools shut down and the restaurants shut down, and that was 80 percent of their business,” said Elizabeth Gadbois of the Body Lounge.

Retailers hope to raise at least $10,000. The Local Retail Love sale goes until Sunday evening.

