Hundreds support local artists at Burlington holiday market

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 700 people came out to support artists in Burlington’s City Hall Plaza Saturday.

The Burlington City Arts Holiday Artist Market provides small businesses and artists a booth to safely sell their goods. Many artists haven’t had a lot of chances to promote their work in person, since craft fairs have gone virtual or been canceled. That’s why they say this weekend’s event is an important opportunity.

“It’s been ok. The Burlington community is really supportive, and I feel like people are really great about wanting to shop and buy local this year and just supporting their friends and people they know,” said Jackie Bishop of Melted Glass.

The artist market resumes Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

