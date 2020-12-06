Advertisement

Looking ahead: Week of Dec. 7th

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at some stories we’re keeping on our radar for this upcoming week.

During the entirety of the upcoming week, we have the Vermont Maple Conference. This year it will be held virtually. The conference starts this Sunday and goes through Friday Dec.,11th.

The University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association (VMSMA) will be hosting the conference. TAnd they will have a total of 16 informative sessions, led by industry experperts, and maple producers. All session will be free.

If you want to learn more or register for the conference click here.

Another event going virtual throughout this week is the VECAN, Community Energy and Climate Action Conference.

The goal of this conference is to gather energy committee members from across the state to discuss how to move our state towards a cleaner future. Topics will include, State, and Local Opportunities for Climate Action, Investing in Efficiency and Weatherization Work, and Organizing in a Pandemic, to name a few.

If you would like to learn more about this conference or how to register check out their website.

This Monday the Vermont Department of Public Safety will be testing the state’s Blue Alert system.

The Blue Alert is used when a law enforcement officer has been seriously injured, killed, or is missing in the line of duty. Messages will be sent to thousands of subscribers and information about the exercise will be on the Vermont Agency of Transportation boards. The test of the Blue Alert system was expected to take Friday but has been changed to this Monday.

Phone alerts will only be sent to people who signed up for VT-ALERT.

Looking ahead to this Wednesday, Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore will hold a meeting from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to discuss a variety of environmental topics. Such as fish health in Lake Memphremagog. Then agency scientists will give an update on the Brown Bullhead investigation.

Both the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation and Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department have been surveying the lake for years to find the cause of lesions and tumors on the fish’s skin.

The public will have time at the end to discuss the finding, and ask questions. This meeting will take place online. To join the virtual meeting via microsoft teams you can either dial by phone, at 802-828-7667, or enter the conference ID: 730 614 326#. You can also request accommodations to participate in the series. If you need accomodations its asked to email  anr.info@vermont.gov.

Bringing us to the end of the week on Friday is the deadline to apply for a new round of Afterschool for all grants.

Programs can now apply for a one-time grant between $2,500 to $1,500-hundred-dollars. This money will be for the year of 2021.

The grant program received $50,000 from the Vermont Community Foundation. The funds were taken out of their state COVID-19 response funds.

To learn more click here.

That wraps up the stories we are keeping on our radar for this week.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police surveillance video still from Sunday, November 22nd.
Burlington firefighter resigns following assault caught on camera
Have you seen this man? He's accused of robbing the Highgate Irving Oil gas station at gunpoint...
Armed robbery suspect at large
Friday's COVID-19 briefing
With vaccine on the way, Scott urges Vermonters to stay vigilant
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
As virus numbers rise, Vermonters urged to take care of mental health

Latest News

Sharon and Charlie discuss winter gardening tips
In the garden: Growing in the dead of winter
What to do Saturday, Dec. 5th
What to do Sunday, Dec. 6th
Looking ahead: Week of Dec. 7th
Looking ahead: Week of Dec. 7th
What to do Sunday, Dec. 6th