Looking ahead: Week of Dec. 7th

During the entirety of the upcoming week, we have the Vermont Maple Conference. This year it will be held virtually. The conference starts this Sunday and goes through Friday Dec.,11th.

The University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association (VMSMA) will be hosting the conference. TAnd they will have a total of 16 informative sessions, led by industry experperts, and maple producers. All session will be free.

If you want to learn more or register for the conference click here.

Another event going virtual throughout this week is the VECAN, Community Energy and Climate Action Conference.

The goal of this conference is to gather energy committee members from across the state to discuss how to move our state towards a cleaner future. Topics will include, State, and Local Opportunities for Climate Action, Investing in Efficiency and Weatherization Work, and Organizing in a Pandemic, to name a few.

If you would like to learn more about this conference or how to register check out their website.

This Monday the Vermont Department of Public Safety will be testing the state’s Blue Alert system.

The Blue Alert is used when a law enforcement officer has been seriously injured, killed, or is missing in the line of duty. Messages will be sent to thousands of subscribers and information about the exercise will be on the Vermont Agency of Transportation boards. The test of the Blue Alert system was expected to take Friday but has been changed to this Monday.

Phone alerts will only be sent to people who signed up for VT-ALERT.

Looking ahead to this Wednesday, Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore will hold a meeting from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to discuss a variety of environmental topics. Such as fish health in Lake Memphremagog. Then agency scientists will give an update on the Brown Bullhead investigation.

Both the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation and Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department have been surveying the lake for years to find the cause of lesions and tumors on the fish’s skin.

The public will have time at the end to discuss the finding, and ask questions. This meeting will take place online. To join the virtual meeting via microsoft teams you can either dial by phone, at 802-828-7667, or enter the conference ID: 730 614 326#. You can also request accommodations to participate in the series. If you need accomodations its asked to email anr.info@vermont.gov.

Bringing us to the end of the week on Friday is the deadline to apply for a new round of Afterschool for all grants.

Programs can now apply for a one-time grant between $2,500 to $1,500-hundred-dollars. This money will be for the year of 2021.

The grant program received $50,000 from the Vermont Community Foundation. The funds were taken out of their state COVID-19 response funds.

To learn more click here.

