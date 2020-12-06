Advertisement

New Hampshire educators encouraged to apply for nature-based learning grants

New Hampshire educators are encouraged to apply for nature-based learning grants.
New Hampshire educators are encouraged to apply for nature-based learning grants.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Educators who want to get their students outside more during the coronavirus pandemic are being encouraged to apply for a grant program that funds nature-based learning projects.

The New Hampshire Partnership for School Yard Action is accepting applications from schools with students from pre-kindergarten through grade 12 for grants of up to $2,000.

Past projects have included the establishment of pollinator gardens, the creation of outdoor learning areas, installing solar-powered bird baths, and replanting of school grounds with native plants that enhance wildlife habitat.

A webinar is scheduled for Wednesday to provide information about the application process.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police surveillance video still from Sunday, November 22nd.
Burlington firefighter resigns following assault caught on camera
Have you seen this man? He's accused of robbing the Highgate Irving Oil gas station at gunpoint...
Armed robbery suspect at large
Friday's COVID-19 briefing
With vaccine on the way, Scott urges Vermonters to stay vigilant
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
As virus numbers rise, Vermonters urged to take care of mental health

Latest News

Looking ahead: Week of Dec. 7th
Looking ahead: Week of Dec. 7th
Dartmouth College awarded grant for new COVID research
Sharon and Charlie discuss winter gardening tips
In the garden: Growing in the dead of winter
What to do Saturday, Dec. 5th
What to do Sunday, Dec. 6th