New Hampshire educators encouraged to apply for nature-based learning grants

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Educators who want to get their students outside more during the coronavirus pandemic are being encouraged to apply for a grant program that funds nature-based learning projects.

The New Hampshire Partnership for School Yard Action is accepting applications from schools with students from pre-kindergarten through grade 12 for grants of up to $2,000.

Past projects have included the establishment of pollinator gardens, the creation of outdoor learning areas, installing solar-powered bird baths, and replanting of school grounds with native plants that enhance wildlife habitat.

A webinar is scheduled for Wednesday to provide information about the application process.

