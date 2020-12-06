What to do Sunday, Dec. 6th

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do on this Sunday.

A fair that celebrates and honors diverse cultures in our community will be going mostly virtual this year.

The Vermont International Festival will carry on with their three day festival of music, dance, crafts, and cuisine.

Performances will be premiered online throughout this weekend. These performances will include genres that are popular around the world. And the craft vendors will take part in the online international festival marketplace.

As for their International sampling of cuisine, what the festival is most known for, will be their only in-person event.

If you want to take part in the tasting all you need to do is pre-order online, show up at your assigned time to the O’Brien Center in Winooski, receive your delicious meals, appetizers, and/or desserts.

For more details on this festival you can check out their event page.

And the new City hall Park is being put to good use this weekend.

The BCA Holiday Artist Market will place on the lawn from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. today.

This holiday market will host unique, contemporary, and diverse artisan’s from the city’s downtown shopping district. Such vendors include, Forest City Designs, First Born Jewelry, and melted Glass to name a few.

To learn more about the market you can check out their event page.

And if you are in the Lake Placid area we have a one-stop christmas shop for you.

From 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday the Lake Placid Stables will be hosting a holiday shopping event. You can find the perfect christmas gift, or pick up your tree. You can even grab a cup of coca and even get your family photo.

To learn more about the shopping event you can visit their event site.



