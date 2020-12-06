Winooski girl makes bookmarks to benefit food shelf

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - New businesses open every day all over the world, but this business started in Winooski comes from a 9 year-old girl. And the best part? It’s for a great cause.

Raya Bronz loves to read.

“I always have my nose buried in a book,” she says.

Fantasy, magic, you name it.

Raya also loves to help others, and in summer of 2018, she figured why not bridge the two?

She makes bookmarks and sells them on Facebook, calling her business “Raya’s Homeless Helpers.” All of the money she makes goes to the Winooski Food Shelf.

“How it started was me and my friend were playing that we were pets and we were stuck in a horrible pet shelter and we needed to get out. And then we were like, hey, maybe we could really help people, not fake pets,” explains Raya. “That’s how it started.”

But even before her game of “pets,” Raya’s had the kindness seed planted in her heart since she was small.

Her mom, Meg Bronz, says Raya used to empty her piggy bank before heading into town to give to anyone who needed it.

“Ever since she was little she’s always had her eye out for others, and her grandmother who has been with her, spends one day a week with her, has put a lot of inspiration in there too I believe, in giving to others and being kind,” says Meg.

Now, she’s turned her kindness into cash, not from her piggy bank - nearly $400 worth. And she has no plans to stop.

In fact, it’s even been built into her homeschooling curriculum; a valuable lesson in math, and helping others.

Raya says that when she’s older she’d like to have a job that benefits others more than it benefits her.

