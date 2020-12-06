YCQM: Dec. 6, 2020

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Sunday on “You Can Quote Me” Sen. Becca Balint is poised to become the first woman and openly gay person to serve as Senate president pro tem in Vermont. We’ll talk to her about that and what will be on the Senate’s legislative agenda. Plus, former Mayor Peter Clavelle joins us to talk Burlington’s sister city, Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua. The city was dealt a one-two punch by Hurricanes Iota and Eta. A relief effort is underway. Clavelle will discuss what’s needed most and how you can help.

Host: Darren Perron

------------LINK---------------------------

The Burlington-Puerto Cabezas Sister City Program, 15 Beech Street, Burlington, VT 05401.

GoFundMe: https://gf.me/u/y9kuy9

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.