Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The big storm stayed well to our east, skipping the Champlain Valley altogether, and leaving minor snowfall amounts everywhere except the Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire where snow will linger overnight.

Snow showers will continue in the mountains early Sunday, with a few sunny breaks possible for the rest of us by the end of the day. Temperatures will be colder with highs in the 30s and it will be breezy as well.

Our weather will be quiet through the middle of next week, with chilly temperatures early in the week. A frontal system will bring a few more snow showers Wednesday night and Thursday and temperatures will moderate a bit as well for the end of the week.

Looking ahead to next weekend, it looks like we can expect some sloppy weather, ...so lets not look that far ahead!

