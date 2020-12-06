BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Sunday, everyone! The big Nor’easter that battered the eastern part of New England with heavy snow, rain and wind is now moving away. Most of us missed out on any snow from this storm, but our northern areas picked up a few inches of snow, and will continue to see a little more accumulation through the morning hours before it tapers off throughout the day. There will still be some snow showers in the higher, northern mountain peaks in the afternoon. Temperatures will be stuck in the 20s and low 30s, but those brisk NW winds on the back side of the departing storm will make it feel like the teens today with the wind chill.

It won’t be as windy on Monday, but still pretty chilly. There will still be a lot of clouds, but also a few sunny breaks. We will get a little more sunshine for Tuesday.

A weak, fast-moving clipper system coming down from Canada will bring just a few rain and/or snow showers later on Wednesday. A few flurries may linger into early Thursday.

The work week will end with a partly sunny & milder Friday. Then a frontal system will begin to move in over the weekend which will bring us mainly rain showers on Saturday, ending with a few snow showers late on Sunday.

Bundle up and stay warm today! -Gary

