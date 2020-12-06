BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some chilly air is following in behind that departing Nor’easter!

Snow showers have lingered in the northern mountains this afternoon, and temperatures have been stuck in the 20s and low 30s. It’s been windy out there though, I definitely noticed those wind chills in the teens this afternoon. Makes you happy to wear your mask!

Monday will also be chilly, but it won’t be as windy. Look for clouds mixing with some sunny breaks. Tuesday looks like it will bring a little more sunshine.

A weak, fast-moving clipper system coming down from Canada will bring just a few rain and/or snow showers later on Wednesday and a few snow showers will linger into Thursday.

Temperatures will warm up for the end of the work week, with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper 20s and low 40s on Friday.

Next weekend a frontal system will bring mostly rain showers Saturday afternoon, ending with snow showers on Sunday as temperatures fall. It will feel more like winter again by early next week.

