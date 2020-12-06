BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Just missed a big one!

A Nor Easter has been rolling up the east coast, bringing a mix of rain and snow to New England. There will be a sharp gradient between the haves and the have nots, with most of the heavy snow falling in New Hampshire where they could see 6-12″ of accumulation. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect over the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont where 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Most of Vermont will only see minor amounts with a mix of rain and snow, mainly east, and when it changes to all snow, the storm will be pulling away.

Snow showers will wind down Sunday morning with a few breaks of sun possible by the end of the day. Temperatures for the second half of the weekend will be cooler with highs only in the low 30s.

The work and school week will start out with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 30s. Our weather will remain fairly quiet but clouds will be more plentiful through the end of the week, and temperatures will be moderating as well. Most of us will be in the upper 30s and low 40s by the end of the week.

