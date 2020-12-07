Advertisement

1 dead after fire in New Hampshire homeless camp

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:34 AM EST
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire fire officials say a man is dead after a fire in a tent in a homeless encampment in Manchester.

Officials say a fire and explosion was reported about 1 p.m. Saturday near Willow Street in Manchester. Responding firefighters found a tent fire in the homeless camp along the railroad tracks.

After the fire was extinguished an adult male was found deceased. The victim has not been positively identified.

An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday to determine the cause of death.

