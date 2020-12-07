143K Maine customers without power; recovery could take days

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - About 143,000 Maine electric customers are still without power after the first major winter storm of the season brought heavy, wet snow and high winds to the region.

Central Maine Power is still trying to determine Sunday how long it will take to restore service to all its customers, but based on historical standards it could be three to five days before power is back to everyone.

In addition to the outages in Maine, more than 31,000 customers are without power in New Hampshire and more than 6,100 customers are in the dark in Massachusetts.

Power has been restored to all but a handful of customers in Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

