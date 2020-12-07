Advertisement

143K Maine customers without power; recovery could take days

Maine Deals With Power Outages As Nor'easter Hits
Maine Deals With Power Outages As Nor'easter Hits(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - About 143,000 Maine electric customers are still without power after the first major winter storm of the season brought heavy, wet snow and high winds to the region.

Central Maine Power is still trying to determine Sunday how long it will take to restore service to all its customers, but based on historical standards it could be three to five days before power is back to everyone.

In addition to the outages in Maine, more than 31,000 customers are without power in New Hampshire and more than 6,100 customers are in the dark in Massachusetts.

Power has been restored to all but a handful of customers in Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Have you seen this man? He's accused of robbing the Highgate Irving Oil gas station at gunpoint...
Armed robbery suspect at large
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Burlington Police surveillance video still from Sunday, November 22nd.
Burlington firefighter resigns following assault caught on camera
The Burlington City Arts Holiday Artist Market provides small businesses and artists a booth to...
Hundreds support local artists at Burlington holiday market
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be handing out peppermint candies to kids and treats for pups as they...
Catch Santa and Mrs. Claus cycling and spreading holiday cheer on Church Street

Latest News

Troy’s sixth annual Toy Drive is next Saturday at Essex High School!
Vermont man decks out his car in holiday lights
Troy’s sixth annual Toy Drive is next Saturday at Essex High School!
Troy Austin decks his car in holiday lights
Jill Krowinski
Vermont Democrats nominate Jill Krowinski for House speaker
Jill Krowinski
Vermont Democrats nominate Jill Krowinski for House speaker
Sen. Maggie Hassan-File photo
Maggie Hassan to seek 2nd term in US Senate in 2022