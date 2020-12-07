Arrest in Essex Jct. fire that destroyed cars, damaged condos

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested the person who they say set a fire that destroyed a dozen vehicles in Essex Junction. They have also charged several other people who they say were involved.

The fire on Densmore Drive on Nov. 14 completely destroyed 11 vehicles, damaged 18 others, destroyed the carport many were under and damaged several condo buildings.

Essex Police say Tyshawn Lee, 19, of Burlington, set the fire and committed numerous thefts from vehicles in the area that night.

Police say Lee admitted he used hand sanitizer he found in one car to start a fire on the passenger seat, which quickly spread to the rest of the carport.

Investigators say Lee was in a car stopped in Williston as firefighters were battling the blaze in Essex Junction. He was with Brooke Plantier, 21, of Colchester. Police later determined they had items in the car stolen from vehicles in the area of the fire.

Lee faces charges including first-degree arson, criminal threatening and obstruction of justice.

Plantier is charged with accessory after the fact. Darren Martell, 19, of Colchester, and Nathan Morrill, 26, who is homeless, are both charged with unlawful mischief and theft.

