Concerns over UVM proposal to cut academic programs

UVM-File photo
UVM-File photo(wcax)
By Dom Amato
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Concern is growing over the University of Vermont’s proposal to cut more than two dozen academic programs.

It’s because of low enrollment, graduation rates and an increasing deficit within the college of arts and sciences.

Majors, minors and master’s programs in geology, religion, classics and foreign languages are on the chopping block.

Many of the classes will still continue to be offered but students would not be able to choose them as a major or minor if the proposal is accepted.

“None of this is easy. It requires us to think really differently and I feel the pain, and the challenge and the disappointment and the worry. And also to know that we will take care of those students who are in the programs. We are committed to them finishing their degree,” UVM Provost Patricia Prelock said.

Right now, it’s just a proposal. No classes or programs will be impacted this school year.

The faculty senate will discuss the idea. A decision is expected to be final before the start of the next school year in the fall.

Related Stories:

UVM students plan protests amid cut proposal

UVM aims to slash liberal arts programs amid $8.6 million budget deficit

