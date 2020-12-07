COVID outbreak growing at Hanover facility

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The COVID-19 outbreak at the Hanover Terrace is growing by the day. Now, three-quarters of all the residents have tested positive, plus an additional 21 staff members.

“We got the message I believe on Friday that my mom had spiked a temperature of 104,” said Charles Gordon of White River Junction.

Gordon continues to hope for the best despite the fact that his mother has contracted the coronavirus. We first interviewed him last week. At that time, his 86-year-old mother had not yet tested positive. But here we are, just a few days later.

“Her temperature has gone down, but as of today, I talked to her this morning, she did not sound good and they put her on oxygen,” Gordon said.

“A day later, a few hours later, you could come down with more severe symptoms,” said Martha Ilsley at the Hanover Terrace.

The outbreak at the long-term care facility has grown exponentially since it began a week ago, despite isolating the sick.

“We are doing vital signs and temperatures. We are screening all staff. We are doing everything we can,” Ilsley said.

Officials are investigating how the virus first got there and why it spread so quickly. As of Monday, 53 out of the 74 residents were positive. Healthy staff members are working overtime while doing their best to protect themselves as well as the residents.

“Face shields, gowns, gloves. Donning and doffing,” Ilsley said

“You know it don’t make sense to me that she wears a mask, ain’t been out of her room for five days, and the staff has to wear a mask and she still comes down with it,” Gordon said.

But, he says anyone who knows his mom will tell you that she’s a fighter.

“All we can do is pray that everybody is right. She is tough for being her age,” Gordon said.

At this time, no resident has required hospitalization and there have been no deaths connected to the outbreak. The testing will continue here until the facility is COVID-free.

