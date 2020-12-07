Fighting a fungus that’s killing bats

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New research aims to combat a fungus that kills bats.

We’ve told you about white nose syndrome before. It has decimated many Vermont bat populations, as well as bats around the country.

It’s considered one of the worst wildlife diseases in modern times, killing millions of bats across North America. The fungus has even pushed some native bat species to the brink of extinction.

An idea recently granted funding by U.S. Fish & Wildlife’s White Nose Project looks at using an aerosolized spray that would weaken the fungus and prevent it from harming bats.

But it’s still just an idea and is a ways out from being a reality.

“None of it has been implemented widely or in broad scale, but we’re looking at developing a suite of tools, a toolbox if you will, of different management strategies that we can deploy depending on the location, depending on the bat species, that will help to improve survival,” said Jeremy Coleman of U.S. Fish & Wildlife.

While bat populations declined by 90%-95% in some species in the Northeast, Coleman says the population has stabilized. And they’re trying to see if these populations will rebound even if they never get back to the levels that they were before the fungus.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Coleman.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.