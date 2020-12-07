Fish and Wildlife shooting ranges to close for the season

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s public shooting ranges in Hartland and the West Mountain Wildlife Management Area in Essex County will be closed for the season later this month. The department says both ranges will close for the winter after Dec. 14 and reopen in the spring. Alison Thomas, the department’s education coordinator, says the two ranges are essential to hunter skill development and the safe use of firearms.

