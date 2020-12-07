Granville man convicted of killing his niece dies in prison

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Granville man convicted of killing his niece has died in prison.

That’s according to New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

William Burdick was serving a sentence for killing his niece 26 years ago.

We learned he died at Coxsackie Regional Medical Unit Last Wednesday, but we don’t know how.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.