Granville man convicted of killing his niece dies in prison

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COXSACKIE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Granville man convicted of killing his niece has died in prison.

That’s according to New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

William Burdick was serving a sentence for killing his niece 26 years ago.

We learned he died at Coxsackie Regional Medical Unit Last Wednesday, but we don’t know how.

