Last year for extravagant Christmas light display in Claremont

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A Christmas light tradition is coming to an end in Claremont, New Hampshire, and it’s going out in style.

For decades, Francis Street has been the home of an extravagant Christmas light display put on by Brian Mitchell, known as Mitchell’s Magic Christmas.

The animated light show is synchronized with music played on his low-power radio station and its range is about a block.

This also serves as a fundraiser for David’s House, which provides a free place for families to stay while a child is receiving care at the Children’s Hospital of Dartmouth.

The Mitchells have a special connection there as Brian’s daughter had a slight heart problem when she was younger and the hospital took good care of the family.

Doing a show as elaborate as this over the many, many years has become a very daunting task, so Brian has decided this will be the last year for the display.

He told our Scott Fleishman about his decision. Watch the video above for the interview.

The display has raised about $20,000 over the years for the Children’s Hospital and Dartmouth and David’s House.

Watch the video below to see the lights go on!

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.