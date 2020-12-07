Lawyers seek bail for British socialite and ex-Epstein pal

NEW YORK (AP) - A lawyer for the onetime girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein says her client has lost weight and hair as she suffers under onerous jail conditions imposed in part because Epstein killed himself last year in a federal lockup.

The claims Monday by defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim were made on Ghislaine Maxwell’s behalf after lawyers for the Metropolitan Detention Center’s warden in Brooklyn defended conditions at the facility.

Maxwell has been held since her July arrest on charges that she procured teenage girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s.

The British socialite has pleaded not guilty and is preparing for a trial next July as she again seeks bail.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Related Stories:

Lawyer: Epstein’s ex Maxwell faces onerous jail conditions

Epstein ex Maxwell isolated after prison staffer gets virus

Evidence deadline looms in case of Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

Epstein ex Maxwell denied getting Prince Andrew sex partners

Judge orders release of Ghislaine Maxwell transcripts

Prosecutors seek secrecy as Jeffrey Epstein probe continues

Judge bans lawyers from identifying Epstein abuse victims

Prosecutors: ‘Alarming’ that Maxwell may publicize victims

Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, ‘I wish her well’

Maxwell denied bail on Epstein-related sex abuse charges

Prosecutors: Epstein victim to speak at associate’s hearing

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks jail release in Epstein abuse case

Official: Feds feared Epstein confidant might kill herself

July 14 bail hearing date set for Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

Maxwell moved to NY for Epstein-related sex abuse charges

Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Epstein friend

Bradford, NH, residents react to hometown arrest in Epstein case

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)