Advertisement

Maggie Hassan to seek 2nd term in US Senate in 2022

Sen. Maggie Hassan-File photo
Sen. Maggie Hassan-File photo (WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is kicking off her reelection campaign.

Hassan, a Democrat, told WMUR-TV this week she will seek a second term in 2022. In an interview airing Sunday, she said she believes voters sent her to Washington to reach across the aisle, and that she will continue to focus on how to rebuild the economy after the coronavirus pandemic.

Hassan, a former governor, defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte in a tight race in 2016 to win the seat.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Have you seen this man? He's accused of robbing the Highgate Irving Oil gas station at gunpoint...
Armed robbery suspect at large
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Burlington Police surveillance video still from Sunday, November 22nd.
Burlington firefighter resigns following assault caught on camera
The Burlington City Arts Holiday Artist Market provides small businesses and artists a booth to...
Hundreds support local artists at Burlington holiday market
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be handing out peppermint candies to kids and treats for pups as they...
Catch Santa and Mrs. Claus cycling and spreading holiday cheer on Church Street

Latest News

Troy’s sixth annual Toy Drive is next Saturday at Essex High School!
Vermont man decks out his car in holiday lights
Troy’s sixth annual Toy Drive is next Saturday at Essex High School!
Troy Austin decks his car in holiday lights
Jill Krowinski
Vermont Democrats nominate Jill Krowinski for House speaker
Jill Krowinski
Vermont Democrats nominate Jill Krowinski for House speaker