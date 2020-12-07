One person hurt in police-involved shooting, sent to hospital

SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. (WCAX) - One person is hurt and in the hospital after a police-involved shooting.

New York State Police say they responded to a home on Rabideau Street for an investigation. Troopers and the suspect exchanged gunfire. The suspect was injured and taken to the hospital. None of the troopers got hurt.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

