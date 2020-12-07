Advertisement

One person hurt in police-involved shooting, sent to hospital

The suspect involved in the shooting was injured and taken to the hospital.
The suspect involved in the shooting was injured and taken to the hospital.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. (WCAX) - One person is hurt and in the hospital after a police-involved shooting.

New York State Police say they responded to a home on Rabideau Street for an investigation. Troopers and the suspect exchanged gunfire. The suspect was injured and taken to the hospital. None of the troopers got hurt.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have you seen this man? He's accused of robbing the Highgate Irving Oil gas station at gunpoint...
Armed robbery suspect at large
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Burlington Police surveillance video still from Sunday, November 22nd.
Burlington firefighter resigns following assault caught on camera
The Burlington City Arts Holiday Artist Market provides small businesses and artists a booth to...
Hundreds support local artists at Burlington holiday market
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be handing out peppermint candies to kids and treats for pups as they...
Catch Santa and Mrs. Claus cycling and spreading holiday cheer on Church Street

Latest News

Students and faculty say they are preparing to protest UVM's proposal to cut two dozen liberal...
UVM students plan protests amid cut proposal
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and his family wave to the Burlington Democratic Party during...
Weinberger officially named Democratic mayoral nominee
Reactions to proposed liberal arts program cuts at UVM
How places of worship are adapting for the upcoming holidays