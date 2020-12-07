Advertisement

Merrill Lynch to pay millions to New Hampshire, former governor

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Bureau of Securities says Merrill Lynch has agreed to pay $2 million in fines to the state and over $24 million to former Gov. Craig Benson following a broker’s unethical trading practices.

That’s according to a settlement announced Monday.

Merrill Lynch was cited for failing to supervise Charles Kenahan. The bureau says Kenahan “traded without authorization, mismarked trade confirmations, excessively traded stocks and initial public offerings, overcharged commissions, and inappropriately traded” products.

Kenahan was fired by Merrill Lynch in July 2019.

A number for him wasn’t in service.

A company spokesperson said in a statement it has enhanced its policies and monitoring systems.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Reginald Book
Police: Man tried to run down trooper during standoff
Have you seen this man? He's accused of robbing the Highgate Irving Oil gas station at gunpoint...
Armed robbery suspect at large
Kevin Doherty
1 injured in police-involved shooting in Northern NY
The fire destroyed and damaged cars and buildings.
Arrest in Essex Jct. fire that destroyed cars, damaged condos
William Burdick was serving a sentence for killing his niece 26 years ago.
Northern NY man convicted of killing niece dies in prison

Latest News

Pandemic poses Town Meeting Day dilemma
Pandemic poses Town Meeting Day dilemma
Police: Man tried to run down trooper during standoff
Police: Man tried to run down trooper during standoff
Trusting the vaccine: Outreach to minority communities needed
Trusting the vaccine: Outreach to minority communities needed
Ghislaine Maxwell-File photo
Lawyers seek bail for British socialite and ex-Epstein pal