Merrill Lynch to pay millions to New Hampshire, former governor

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Bureau of Securities says Merrill Lynch has agreed to pay $2 million in fines to the state and over $24 million to former Gov. Craig Benson following a broker’s unethical trading practices.

That’s according to a settlement announced Monday.

Merrill Lynch was cited for failing to supervise Charles Kenahan. The bureau says Kenahan “traded without authorization, mismarked trade confirmations, excessively traded stocks and initial public offerings, overcharged commissions, and inappropriately traded” products.

Kenahan was fired by Merrill Lynch in July 2019.

A number for him wasn’t in service.

A company spokesperson said in a statement it has enhanced its policies and monitoring systems.

