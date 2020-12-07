MiVT: Verde Mountain

LINCOLN, Vt. (WCAX) - Reed Prescott is an artist-- an oil painter turned woodworker.

Above all, he’s a storyteller. But he doesn’t come without a story himself.

His swap from painting to woodworking came after a blood clot partially took out his vision in one eye, leaving him with vertigo.

“The way I explain it to people is like looking through a pair of binoculars but you have one lens that’s out of adjustment and you get that queasy feeling and you can’t figure out why,” Prescott explained. “But I realized for me it’s just that I need to be able to apply my creativity, and when I got to a point where I couldn’t paint I started doing things with wood.”

His company, Verde Mountain, offers wooden works of art, from light switches to ornaments and earrings.

It’s not your typical lumberyard wood. Prescott’s passion for storytelling shines through in his materials.

“If they’re into reading and poetry I have wood from Robert Frost’s backyard in Shaftsbury. I have a couple posts that came off the Ticonderoga, so if they have a connection with Shelburne, [or the] Shelburne Museum. So I literally try to connect the story with the person,” he said.

Customers can send him sentimental wood for projects if they so choose, otherwise, he collects wood from all over- neighbors, friends, even scraps from other woodworkers.

“I mean most woodworkers are passionate about their wood, you know they do put it in the furnace but it’s like aw, that’s such a nice piece of wood. So they like the fact that I’m going to be able to turn it into something else,” he said.

And other people like it, too.

Reed says his sales are up 200% compared to last year on his Etsy page, with customers worldwide.

“I mean these are going all over the country and that’s the part that I find that’s really special.”

But the roots of Verde Mountain are right here in the Green Mountain State.

