Monday marks the 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU (WCAX) - Monday is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

This marks the 79th anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941 surprise attack on Hawaii by Japanese forces.

The theme of this year’s commemoration focuses on the Marines and soldiers who defended Oahu and the civilians caught in the crossfire.

The Pearl Harbor attack which President Franklin Roosevelt called “A day which will live in infamy” plunged the U.S. into World War II.

