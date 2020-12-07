Advertisement

NH small businesses struggling in pandemic need financial help

File photo
File photo(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The coronavirus pandemic has forced many small business owners to rethink their strategies to stay afloat, especially as federal assistance has waned, the director of the New Hampshire Small Business Development Center said at a forum Monday.

Funds from the federal Paycheck Protection Program and state emergency grant programs assisted a number of small businesses early on, but now, that money’s been spent and uncertainty remains. Businesses have had to get creative, finding new ways to market and connect with their customers, Liz Gray said during the forum hosted online by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.

Mary Ann Kristiansen, executive director of the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in Keene, said that unlike larger manufacturers, smaller businesses don’t have the resources to navigate challenges like workers who get sick and analyzing likely trends. She said they need the benefit of personal connections with others to deal with their experiences during the pandemic.

“I think entrepreneurs are feeling really alone,” she said.

Carla Vanderhoof, who runs an Exeter-based app development platform for business software, said since having to go remote instantly earlier this year, she’s had to pivot her strategy and work on a different model for clients. She said they will better off, but the amount of pressure, combined with the economy being in question has “put us more at risk than we wanted to be at.”

For Jay Curcio, a co-owner of The White Apron Catering in Dover, the pandemic has “flatlined” his business, and he doesn’t see another model that will work for the long term. A healthy, safe environment for his employees and a vaccine are what he needs, he said.

“I need it to be like it was prior to COVID,” he said.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Have you seen this man? He's accused of robbing the Highgate Irving Oil gas station at gunpoint...
Armed robbery suspect at large
Reginald Book
Police: Man tried to run down trooper during standoff
The suspect involved in the shooting was injured and taken to the hospital.
1 injured in police-involved shooting in Northern NY
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Burlington Police surveillance video still from Sunday, November 22nd.
Burlington firefighter resigns following assault caught on camera

Latest News

govandrewcuomo
NY tells hospitals to boost beds, could curb indoor dining
The fire destroyed and damaged cars and buildings.
Arrest in Essex Jct. fire that destroyed cars, damaged condos
The suspect involved in the shooting was injured and taken to the hospital.
1 injured in police-involved shooting in Northern NY
govandrewcuomo
RAW VIDEO: Cuomo gives update on COVID in New York