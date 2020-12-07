NY tells hospitals to boost beds, could curb indoor dining

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered hospitals across New York to increase bed capacity by 25%, and he warns he’ll curtail indoor dining if hospitalization keeps going up.

Cuomo told reporters Monday that more than 4,600 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalized statewide, double the amount reported Nov. 18.

He says the state isn’t yet at a “critical” level of COVID-19 patients, but he says the continued growth is worrying.

Meanwhile, Cuomo is waiting five days to see if hospitalizations keep rising before possibly taking steps to rein in indoor dining.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)