WATCH LIVE: Cuomo to give update on COVID in New York

NEW YORK (AP) - It’s back to school again for some New York City schoolchildren weeks after the schools were closed to in-person learning because of rising COVID-19 infections.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will give an update Monday on COVID in New York. It’s scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Watch it live in the player or click here for a direct link.

Public preschool students and children in kindergarten through fifth grade whose parents chose a mix of in-school and remote learning are back inside buildings Monday in the nation’s largest school district.

Special education students in all grades who have particularly complex needs will be welcomed back starting Thursday.

Middle school and high school will remain all remote at least until after the holiday break.

School buildings in the city have been shuttered since Nov. 19.

