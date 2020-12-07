Pandemic poses Town Meeting Day dilemma

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s an age-old New England tradition of small-town democracy-- Town Meeting Day, where community members gather to discuss local issues and vote on municipal and school budgets, often in a crowded town hall or gymnasium.

But come March, the pandemic will still be here. The meetings will look different.

“This virus it appears will still be prevalent in Vermont,” said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

This spring, lawmakers created a temporary law allowing towns that normally conduct floor votes to move all items to Australian ballot.

“I’d like to see if we can implement some sort of mail-in ballot approach, much like the general election, that we do it for town meeting,” Scott said.

Whether Vermonters mail in their ballots or turn them in in person, some say that would quash the spirited debates over municipal spending that are the essence of the town meeting tradition.

Sen. Jeanette White chairs a key legislative committee drafting a bill for next session.

“There’s just a yes or no. You either check a yes or a no. There’s no discussion. You can’t hear why should we do it this way or why shouldn’t do it this way,” said White, D-Windham County.

Some towns are considering remote town meetings, though not every town can because of a lack of broadband service.

“I think there will be some unanswered questions around that and security of the vote effectively,” said Karen Horn of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.

Horn says some are considering pushing back their meetings to the summer so they can be held outside.

But she says that could be problematic for towns that start their budgets in January.

“When you have town meeting in March, you’re already three months into your budget. So if you push it out to June, you’ve pushed it out six months without adopting a budget and that’s a bit of a problem,” Horn said.

As lawmakers weigh the pros and cons of how to hold town meetings, they have to act quickly. They’ll have just a few weeks after the Legislature resumes in January to pass a bill in time for March meetings to be warned.

