Record snowmobile season expected in parts of New England

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - Snowmobilers in parts of Vermont and New Hampshire are predicting a busy year on the region’s trails. Dan Gould, of the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association, says that based on the popularity of outdoor recreation during the spring and summer, they’re expecting a big season - if there is enough snow. Gould says rising numbers of COVID-19 cases could impact the activity. Snowmobile club memberships are up in both states and businesses that sell snowmobiles have reported good sales for both new and used sleds. Weather permitting, the snowmobile trails in both states open in December.

