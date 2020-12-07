Several local schools head back to in-person learning this week

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Several schools in our region are switching back to in-person learning Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday.

That includes all Rutland City Public Schools and Williamstown Middle and High School.

We’re told this helped avoid asking kids what they did for Thanksgiving and gave teachers time to quarantine.

In Franklin County, New York, students are also heading back to the classroom on Monday.

Franklin County’s school districts shifted to fully remote learning in November during a spike in cases.

We’re told in the future, Franklin County school leaders plan to shift kids to remote learning on a case-by-case basis.

