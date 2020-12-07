Staffer in Sununu’s office tests positive for virus

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A member of Gov. Chris Sununu’s office tested positive on Monday for COVID-19, but the governor was not determined to be a close contact.

The person hasn’t been in the office since Dec. 2 and is feeling fine, the governor’s office said in a news release.

The person woke up with a fever Thursday and began quarantining. Contact tracing found only one person who was in close contact. That person also was quarantined, the news release said.

Sununu said he and other staffers in his office will continue to monitor for any symptoms.

“Transparency is paramount in public health crises, and this instance is no exception,” Sununu, R-New Hampshire, said in a news release. “Like many other workplaces across the state and country, the State House is not immune. I would like to thank the member of my team for immediately quarantining and following all public health guidance, and wish them good health as they recover from COVID-19.”

THE NUMBERS

More than 25,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including more than 1,000 cases announced Monday that included results from several days earlier in the week. Two additional deaths were announced, bringing the total to 566 since the pandemic began.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from over 415 new cases per day on Nov. 22 to more than 610 new cases per day on Sunday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)