Vermont Democrats nominate Jill Krowinski for House speaker

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Democrats in the Vermont House of Representatives have nominated House Majority Leader Jill Krowinski to become the next speaker of the House.

Krowinski, of Burlington, was nominated Saturday during the Democratic caucus.

The Democratic party holds 92 seats in the 150-member House. One of the first acts of the 2021 Vermont Legislature will be to choose the next speaker.

Krowinski will be succeeded as House majority leader by Rep. Emily Long of Newfane.

On Monday, the House Republican caucus chose Patty McCoy of Poultney to return to her post as House minority leader. Rep. Rob LeClair of Barre town was chosen as assistant minority leader.

