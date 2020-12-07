Vermont Maple Conference takes place this week virtually

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week is the Vermont Maple Conference. It kicked off Sunday and goes through Friday.

This year it will be held virtually.

The University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association will be hosting the conference.

There will be 16 informative sessions that will be led by industry experts and maple producers. All sessions are free.

