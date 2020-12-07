Advertisement

Vermont Maple Conference takes place this week virtually

Vermont Maple Conference takes place this week virtually
Vermont Maple Conference takes place this week virtually(Gray tv)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week is the Vermont Maple Conference. It kicked off Sunday and goes through Friday.

This year it will be held virtually.

The University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association will be hosting the conference.

There will be 16 informative sessions that will be led by industry experts and maple producers. All sessions are free.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have you seen this man? He's accused of robbing the Highgate Irving Oil gas station at gunpoint...
Armed robbery suspect at large
The suspect involved in the shooting was injured and taken to the hospital.
One person hurt in police-involved shooting, sent to hospital
Standoff in West Haven
Police standoff in West Haven ends in arrest
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Burlington Police surveillance video still from Sunday, November 22nd.
Burlington firefighter resigns following assault caught on camera

Latest News

Monday is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
Monday marks the 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor
Several local schools head back to in-person learning this week
Several local schools head back to in-person learning this week
Champlain College professor creates online virtual platform
Champlain College professor creates online virtual platform
InSpace was the idea of a data science professor at Champlain College after some other online...
Champlain College professor creates online virtual platform