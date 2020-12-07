Advertisement

Vermont to test Blue Alert system on Dec. 14

(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Public Safety will be testing the state’s Blue Alert system on Dec. 14.

The Blue Alert is used when a law enforcement officer has been seriously injured, killed, or is missing in the line of duty.

Messages will be sent to thousands of subscribers and information about the exercise will be on the Vermont Agency of Transportation boards.

The test of the Blue Alert system was expected to take place Friday but has been changed to Dec. 14.

Phone alerts will only be sent to people who signed up for VT-ALERT.

---

In a story Dec. 3, 2020, about a plan by the Vermont Department of Public Safety’s to test an automated alert system, The Associated Press erroneously reported the date of the test. The test will be held Monday, Dec. 14, not Monday, Dec. 7.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Have you seen this man? He's accused of robbing the Highgate Irving Oil gas station at gunpoint...
Armed robbery suspect at large
Reginald Book
Police: Man tried to run down trooper during standoff
The suspect involved in the shooting was injured and taken to the hospital.
1 injured in police-involved shooting in Northern NY
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Burlington Police surveillance video still from Sunday, November 22nd.
Burlington firefighter resigns following assault caught on camera

Latest News

Joe Biden taps his health team as the COVID-19 crisis worsens, but both a vaccine and a...
Biden taps health team amid COVID-19 crisis
File photo
NH small businesses struggling in pandemic need financial help
govandrewcuomo
NY tells hospitals to boost beds, could curb indoor dining
The fire destroyed and damaged cars and buildings.
Arrest in Essex Jct. fire that destroyed cars, damaged condos